Sunday, March 27, 2022
Man ‘rescues’ cobra from abandoned well in Maharashtra. Watch video

The clip shows a man using a hook tied with a rope to lift an Indian spectacled cobra from an abandoned well in Maharashtra’s Nashik area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2022 10:18:42 pm
A chilling video of a cobra rescue operation in India has surfaced online.

The clip shows a man using a hook tied with a rope to lift an Indian spectacled cobra from an abandoned well in Maharashtra’s Nashik area. Later, he manages to push the snake inside a bag after struggling for a while. Towards the end of the clip, the man is seen tying the bag.

The 2:16-minute clip shared by the ANI has garnered more than 2 lakh views so far.

Watch the video:

“The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday,” reads the caption of the tweet.

The clip left netizens divided as some users commended the rescue efforts while some others were confused with the need of ‘rescuing’ a reptile from an abandoned well.

“How is he so brave? Absolutely no protective gear whatsoever! What if the cobra slithered towards him? Amazing stuff!!” commented a user.

“Rescued from an abandoned well? LoL he might be enjoying…” commented another user. He asked how a reptile can be rescued from an environment it is habituated to.

Before this, a Karnataka man’s stunt with three snakes went viral. The man was seen sitting in front of three cobras, trying to hold two of them by their tails. However, his dangerous stunt ended after getting bitten by one of the three cobras. Netizens criticised the man for improper handling of the snakes.

