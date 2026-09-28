Indian man in Canada gave up desi food to get into ‘best shape’ of his life

Explaining his decision to move away from Indian food, the Indian man said cooking traditional meals often required considerable time and preparation (Representational image/Pexels)

What started as a change in eating habits for an Indian man living in Canada has now become a talking point on social media. Banshdeep Singh claims that giving up Indian food around 1.5 years ago helped him stay on track with his fitness goals and get into the “best shape” of his life.

In an Instagram video, Singh explained how changing his eating habits helped him manage his meals, protein intake and workout routine. “After that decision, I am in the best shape of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

Singh said he currently eats four meals a day, consumes more than 150 grams of protein and maintains a calorie deficit. He also shared a glimpse of his fitness routine, saying that he recently returned home after a long day at work and initially had no energy to go to the gym.