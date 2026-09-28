Indian man in Canada gave up desi food to get into ‘best shape’ of his life

What started as a change in eating habits for an Indian man living in Canada has now become a talking point on social media. Banshdeep Singh claims that giving up Indian food around 1.5 years ago helped him stay on track with his fitness goals and get into the “best shape” of his life.
In an Instagram video, Singh explained how changing his eating habits helped him manage his meals, protein intake and workout routine. “After that decision, I am in the best shape of my life,” he wrote in the caption.
Singh said he currently eats four meals a day, consumes more than 150 grams of protein and maintains a calorie deficit. He also shared a glimpse of his fitness routine, saying that he recently returned home after a long day at work and initially had no energy to go to the gym.
However, seeing his physique in the mirror motivated him to work out. “When I look at myself in the mirror, and my body is looking so good, I feel like working harder. I left all my sleepiness and came to the gym after doing the pre-workout,” he said.
Explaining his decision to move away from Indian food, Singh said cooking desi meals often required considerable time and preparation, including grocery shopping, adding spices and making tadka.
“Earlier, when I was cooking Indian food. First of all, it takes a lot of time. Secondly, you have to do so much grocery shopping for that. Then add spices and temper it. It affects the body badly,” he said.
Singh added that his current diet leaves him feeling full while also providing him with mental satisfaction. “Isse achha na hi khao. Pet bhi bhara hua hai aur mentally bhi satisfaction milti hai, woh cheez explain nahi kar sakta (Better not to eat than eat this. Your stomach feels full, and there’s also a mental satisfaction that I can’t explain),” he said.
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. Several users criticised Singh’s for pulling Indian food down. “It’s not the Indian khana, it’s the skill issue on your side. Learn how to balance the plate independent of which country it is from. Who said masalas are bad for you,” a user argued.
“It’s a shame to see Indian put down their own heritage instead of understanding the depth behind it. Post-independence, India went through massive shifts, but our traditional practices, like cooking in earthen pots and aligning food with Ayurvedic principles, were designed around gut health, digestion, and seasonal needs long before modern trends existed,” another user commented.
“Bruh YES. I realised this 10 years ago and I have never been happier with my choices. Maturity is realising Indian food without a wife or mom making it just isn’t a smart choice,” a third user reacted.