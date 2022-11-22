Man quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn daughter. Netizens react

The birth of a child is one of the most cherished moments in a parent’s life. After the birth of a newborn, parents want to focus all their attention on them. While women get maternity leave of many months to look after their babies, men usually get only a few days off as paternity leave.

A man shared how he quit his high-paying job in the corporate sector after the birth of his daughter as he wanted to spend more time with her. The story was shared by the Humans of Bombay page on Instagram a few days ago. It grabbed a lot of attention but many netizens called out the man’s “privilege” of being able to quit a job because of financial resources.

Also Read | Parents surprise diligent daughter with new phone on 18th birthday; video goes viral

The man shared that a few days before his daughter was born last month, he quit his high-paying job. He said his wife Akanksha stood with him and that’s all that mattered. The couple decided to name their daughter Spiti as they had promised to on a trip to the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

He said he wanted to spend all his time with his daughter, more than the week-long paternity leave allowed. However, he had started a new job a few months ago as the senior vice president. His work involved travelling and took him to different cities. Even though he enjoyed it, he wanted a longer break after his daughter’s birth.

Since his company couldn’t extend his leave, he put in his papers and called it a “promotion to fatherhood”.

“The step I’ve taken isn’t easy- not many men can take it. But I hope in the coming years things change because the life that I’ve lived in the last 1 month has been more fulfilling than all my years of hustle,” the post says at the end.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Since being shared, the post has received more than 2 lakh likes. However, not everyone agreed with the man’s action and opined that he was privileged enough to take such a step.

“Yess..paternity leave is equally important as maternity leave!!” a user commented. Another said, “As much as it is good n emotional to read…not everyone can afford it.”

Advertisement

“Man I too became a father about 2 months back. I too had the exact same feeing of quitting and spending almost all my time with my lil baby boy and freelancing from home. But couldn’t do it as my family things it’s a wrong decision to take. Specially since we aren’t very well off. I feel sad that we fathers are deprived from the most natural feeling in the world. My company only has a 3 day paternity leave! Just 3 days! One spends more days in the hospital while giving birth than that! While a mother gives birth to a child through her womb. A father gives birth to a child through his heart. It’s sad state of affairs that we live in,” another person shared.