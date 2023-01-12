Watch: Man proposes to his fiancée mid-air on Air India flight to Mumbai

Air India, which was recently embroiled in controversy after a man had allegedly urinated on a fellow woman passenger in its Delhi-New York flight, had a sweet moment to share as a man proposed to his fiancée mid-air.

A clip of the proposal was shared on LinkedIn by a man named Ramesh Kotnana. The man is seen surprising his fiancée, who is sitting at a window seat of the airplane, by walking down the aisle holding a huge pink banner. The banner read, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?”

As the woman sees her fiancé, she gets surprised and puts her hand over her mouth. Passengers make way for the woman to get to the aisle and then her fiancé goes down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

Passengers cheered and clapped for the couple as they hugged each other. According to reports, the man knew a crew member and wanted to surprise her. The Air India crew helped the man in setting up the proposal in a way that the other passengers would not be disturbed.

“Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven. Love is in the Air. Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture,” Kotnana captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Air India, in a post, said that the video is from January 2. The woman was flying from London to Bombay via Hyderabad and her fiancé took a Bombay-Hyderabad-Bombay flight.