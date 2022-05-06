scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Man posts about dosa made of ‘egg water’ at ‘Chochi airport’; Tharoor, others weigh in

While MP Shashi Tharoor posted a limerick about the man, others pointed out that he may have misheard ‘thanda paani’ as ‘anda paani’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2022 7:07:19 pm
kerala, kochi airport egg water, shashi tharoor, dosa egg water, kochi egg water dosa, man complain egg water dosa, indian expressThe man claimed the incident happened at Kochi Airport's lounge.

Dosa is probably one of the dishes that is enjoyed by people across the country, notwithstanding local preferences. The vegetarian dish, however, has managed to be the centre of a fresh controversy after a man claimed that he witnessed it being made in Kerala with “egg water”. Now, along with a whole lot of netizens, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too has joined the conversation.

Taking to Twitter, a man identified as Manish Jain recently said that while at “Chochi” (Kochi) airport, he was shocked to see “egg water” being used to “bake South Indian Food such as Dosa”.

Also Read |Shashi Tharoor comments on ‘naan violent’ Twitter thread, provides a ‘dosa’ humour

Complaining against the food outlet Earth Lounge, Jain wrote: “They simply play with Religious Belief [sic]”. The man further claimed that when he confronted the staff about their “wrongly” practice, the staff said the dishes were made “as per standard” and said the eatery refused to share its “manual” when asked.

In a subsequent tweet, he urged the Kerala Chief Minister and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to look into the matter. “Kindly get the Practice stopped to hurt the emotions of Vegetarian and Jain’s Travelling to #Kerala,” he wrote in his appeal.

Tharoor, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram, shared a tongue-in-cheek response, calling Jain “an outraged young vegan” in a limerick that too went viral soon: “Hearing “thanda” (cold) as “anda” (egg); He “baked” a huge blunder; Should have stuck to chawal & baingan! (rice and brinjal).”

The tweet garnered quite an attention on the platform and while some expressed their concern about not finding enough vegetarian restaurants in the state, others dubbed Jain’s claims as “baseless”.

Others argued like Tharoor that the man may have misheard it as ‘anda paani’ when the eatery staff may have said ‘thanda paani’ as cold water is often splashed on the hot tawa before the batter is poured.

Plenty of netizens also pointed out that Jain had misspelt Kochi as “Chochi” and that dosa is not “baked” as he had tweeted.

