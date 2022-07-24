Watch: Man plays basketball with bull

July 24, 2022 8:11:25 pm
A bull is an unlikely partner for playing basketball but a recent viral video proves this assumption wrong.
The undated video, which is being widely circulated online, shows a man playing basketball while being flanked by a bull on one side. It seems, as if, the man and the bull are indulging in a basketball match.
The undated video was posted on Twitter by a popular account, @LeBatardShow. While sharing the video, @LeBatardShow captioned it ‘Cow Gasol’, a wordplay on the name of former Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol.
The caption prompted others to twist the names of famous basketball players with cattle-related things.
Cow Gasol pic.twitter.com/pLy0f58Bnq
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 23, 2022
Cowbee Bryant! 🏀‼️🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Csvv4SYCTs
— Armon Williams (@ArmonWilliams) July 24, 2022
Jerry Steakhouse
— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) July 23, 2022
Bison Dele???
— Jed DeMuesy (@JedDeMuesy) July 24, 2022
ShaBeef Abdur-Raheem
— Opinionated Wino (@opinionatedwino) July 23, 2022
Wally Szczerbeefak?
— Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) July 24, 2022
That man better chill with the ball off the dome or he’ll be nursing a calf injury
— Jose Luis Vela (@Joe__Vela) July 23, 2022
Using wordplay on former American professional basketball player Wally Szczerbiak’s name, a Twitter user commented, “Wally Szczerbeefak?”
Another person wrote, “ShaBeef Abdur-Raheem” after the name of a former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Similarly, a Twitter user wrote, “Manure Bol” after Manute Bol, a Sudanese-American professional basketball player.
This is not the only video that shows cattle engaging in sports. In 2019, a video from the Mardol area of Goa had gone viral, after it showed a cow snatching a football from a group of boys and refusing to give up the ball.
Subscriber Only Stories
In 2021, a video showing two wild bears playing with a ball in Nabarangpur district of Odisha went viral.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Gauri Khan shares sneak peek of new space she designed at Mannat
CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Second on all-India merit list, Patiala girl is also a national-level shooter
Again, Stalin tells Modi to help students from Ukraine continue medical studies
Watch: Man plays basketball with bull
Yash, Radhika Pandit holiday in country which ‘literally spells love’, see photos
Sonnalli Seygall shares favourite face yoga poses on International Self-Care Day; check it out
BJP leader’s remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis’s ‘gesture’
French Open runner-up Casper Ruud snaps Matteo Berrettini’s winning streak to win Gstaad title
Volcano erupts on western Japanese island of Kyushu, no reports of damage
Man kills addict son, disposes of body parts at different areas, held: Police
Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders
After Congress’s criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters