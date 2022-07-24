Watch: Man plays basketball with bull

A bull is an unlikely partner for playing basketball but a recent viral video proves this assumption wrong.

The undated video, which is being widely circulated online, shows a man playing basketball while being flanked by a bull on one side. It seems, as if, the man and the bull are indulging in a basketball match.

The undated video was posted on Twitter by a popular account, @LeBatardShow. While sharing the video, @LeBatardShow captioned it ‘Cow Gasol’, a wordplay on the name of former Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol.

The caption prompted others to twist the names of famous basketball players with cattle-related things.

Using wordplay on former American professional basketball player Wally Szczerbiak’s name, a Twitter user commented, “Wally Szczerbeefak?”

Another person wrote, “ShaBeef Abdur-Raheem” after the name of a former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Similarly, a Twitter user wrote, “Manure Bol” after Manute Bol, a Sudanese-American professional basketball player.

This is not the only video that shows cattle engaging in sports. In 2019, a video from the Mardol area of Goa had gone viral, after it showed a cow snatching a football from a group of boys and refusing to give up the ball.

In 2021, a video showing two wild bears playing with a ball in Nabarangpur district of Odisha went viral.