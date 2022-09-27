Watch: Man performs stunts on live wires in Uttar Pradesh

A young man was seen performing stunts and swinging on the high-voltage wires in Amaria town in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

On September 24, the man identified as Naushad got up on the rooftop of a shop and started swinging on the overhead wires, much to the confusion and worry of onlookers.

In the videos of the incident, Naushad is seen balancing himself on the wires and trying to climb higher. In one of the videos, people are seen climbing to the shop’s roof and reaching out to Naushad. He is then seen getting down after people approach him.

UP Tak reported there was no electricity in the town due to the rain which is probably why Naushad was not electrocuted. When people spotted him hanging by the wires, shopkeepers from nearby shops contacted the electricity department and urged them not to restart the lines.

Pilibhit black Amriya me man 11000 volt light ke tar pe for losing his job pic.twitter.com/Rwtq6N1mmI — Irshad Khan (@IrshadK54670394) September 26, 2022

Imran Quadri, a local resident, told UP Tak Naushad sells bangles in the Amaria market. He added that the lack of electricity in the town and the action taken by the electricity department to not restart the lines prevented a major accident.

After Nishad got down safely, his family was contacted by the local residents. While Naushad refused to explain why he performed the dangerous stunt, his family members claim that he often indulges in odd activities as he has not felt mentally fit for a few days.