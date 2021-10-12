Man performs ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ on street to pay music school fees, wins praise from Hrithik Roshan

A heartwarming video of a man singing ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ from the 1990 movie Jurm has gone viral on social media earning praises from many, including Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor.

The clip was originally posted on Twitter and Instagram from he handle @ankit.today (Twitter) along with a caption that reads, “When talent meets tech, the possibilities are endless.”

In the 2.10-minute clip, the musician, identified as Shakeel, is seen singing the song while strumming his guitar as a small crowd surrounds him. The video then pans to a signboard featuring several online payment platforms as well as a QR code for anyone who wants to contribute to help Shakeel. The message reads, “Thank you for your contribution, It pays my music school fees.”

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the video instantly went viral on social media and was reshared by actor Kunal Kapoor, who appealed to people to support Shakeel. “Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology,” tweeted Kapoor. The post was retweeted by Hrithik Roshan as well, who too was impressed by Shakeel’s singing skills.

Wow . How cool is this !! https://t.co/5sP4C2SlZq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2021

Overwhelmed by the response Shakeel received on the video, he reshared the clip on his Instagram account while thanking the user who shared the video for “changing his life.”

“The viral video that got everyone’s attention, @ankit.today sir, you literally changed my life by sharing this, I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me, and contributed to my cause, I’m very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I’m blessed to be able to do what I love.”

“To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I’ve been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker (street performer) and I’m proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity.”

“@hrithikroshan sir, @kunalkkapoor sir, thank you so much for the courage,” he wrote while concluding the post.