‘Unconditional love’: Man pats wife’s head as she sleeps comfortably at bus stand. Watch

It is heartening to watch videos that showcase the love and affection between couples. It is the little things and gestures that show how much people care about their partner. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man patting his wife’s head lovingly as she sleeps by keeping her head in his lap. The video seems to have been recorded at a bus stand and it is winning the hearts of netizens.

The 31-second clip was posted on Twitter by the account @Gulzar_sahab a few days ago. It has received more than 57,000 views so far. The video seems to have been recorded by a passenger on the bus. A man is seen patting the head of his wife and comforting her as she sleeps by keeping her head in his lap. He even holds her hand and keeps it under her head to make her rest comfortably.

“The companion who is with you in every journey,” says the caption of the video when translated from Hindi.

Watch the video below:

“This video is from Karnataka,” commented a Twitter user. “Unconditional love,” said another. “A heart-touching video,” wrote a third. “That’s called true love,” another person opined.

Recently, a video of an elderly Sikh man’s reaction on seeing his wife dressed as a bride had won hearts of people. The woman had worn her wedding dupatta after many years and the man even went over and adjusted that on her head.

The man couldn’t stop clapping and applauding his wife as they are surrounded by their family members. The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Devika Sandhu and it has received more than 5.1 million views.