Man orders onion rings, and what he gets starts a laugh riot online

Thanks to online food delivery, the solution to food cravings is just one tap away. However, ease of ordering brings with it its own set of challenges, be it delays in delivery or getting an order wrong. Something similar happened when a man’s order for onion rings ended up in a hilarious goof-up.

Instagram user Ubaidu from Delhi wanted to enjoy some light snacks and ordered a plate of crispy fried onion rings online. However, when his delivery arrived, he was baffled to see the dish. They were onion rings alright, just not deep fried, but raw.

Upset with the order, he decided to sum up his emotions in the form of a Reel. Showing netizens what he had ordered versus what came his way, the young man showed off six slices of raw onion he received from the restaurant in a small transparent plastic box.

On a sarcastic note, he even wore a smile and showed off the ‘victory sign’ happily wearing the raw onion rings on his fingers. “Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guys,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a funny take on the absurd incident.

The post soon garnered a lot of attention on the app and many said they feel bad for laughing but couldn’t help it. While a few poked fun and said it’s the reality of Zomato’s 10-minute delivery, others quipped that the order is not wrong technically. One even jokingly asked if the restaurant sent along besan and oil as a DIY kit.

Others also commented on how his Reel video to Ali Zafar’s ‘Jhoom’ reminded them of Khaby Lame, calling him “Khaby lite”. Another however, sympathised with him and wrote: “I CAN FEEL THE PAIN BEHIND HIS SMILE”.

r It is unclear if he asked for a refund or how the restaurant apologised for messing up with his order. And even though it didn’t help the man beat his hunger pangs, it definitely left netizens laughing out loud online.