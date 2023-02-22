scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Man orders book from Amazon but instead receives a random book with a note from seller

Netizens were sympathetic towards the seller and explained the reason that may have compelled the seller to resort to this.

When ordering stuff online, people sometimes receive the wrong products by mistake. However, a man shared how he did not receive the book that he had ordered but instead got a random book with a note from the seller requesting him not to give a negative review.

The man named Kashish shared on Twitter that he ordered a book from Amazon but instead of his chosen book, he received a random children’s book called ‘Looking for Laddoo’. What intrigued him was that the seller knew he was sending the wrong book and he explained his reason in a note. The note apologised to the customer and said they had the intended book but it was damaged. It said they would soon send the book he wanted and he could return this then. The seller requested him not to give negative feedback.

“I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on,” Kashish tweeted.

Netizens were sympathetic towards the seller and explained the reason behind what may have compelled the seller to resort to this.

“That’s a v good gesture on the seller’s part. The best the person could have done!” commented a user. “Ama-zon levies certain penalties including several restrictions to sellers due to unfulfilled orders.. I understand the seller’s POV.. Take it as a humble request and avoid a negative feedback,” another user said. “I work for an e-commerce aggregators company. If a seller has accepted an order and is failing to fulfill the same in promised dates, then Amazon delists the seller. The seller from which you have ordered the book might have run out of stock and had to resort to this,” another netizen explained. “This is honestly so cute: they tried, and it’s gotta be hard competing with uread and cloudtail and other bigger sellers!” another person wrote.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:51 IST
