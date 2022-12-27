‘Difference between animals and humans’: Man offers a large feast to monkeys. Watch video here

In India, monkeys not only inhabit forested and urban spaces alike but also hold immense religious reverence. This often leads people to feed fruits and other food items to monkeys in form of penance or in a bid to earn some divine favour.

Now, a video is going viral that shows a man feeding a large group of monkeys. In the undated video, a man opens the back of his four-wheeler which is full of bananas and another food item that appears to be khel (a puffed rice snack). The troop of monkeys pounces on the bananas as the man opens the khel packet and distributes them amongst the primates.

It is unclear when this video was shot but the vehicle’s number plate shows the car is registered in Gujarat. The video was shared online by a Twitter account called Best of the Best (@bestofallll). It has so far gathered over 77,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on December 26.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Difference between animals and humans.. – after taking their part, leaving without any greed to hoard..”. Another person sarcastically remarked, “Me feeding my friends on my birthday”.

In June, a video had gone viral that showed an Uttar Pradesh Police constable cutting a mango and giving a piece of it to a monkey. While many people appreciated this gesture, some pointed out that humans should avoid feeding monkeys as it makes them dependent on them.