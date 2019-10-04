Man masterfully mimics Lalu Prasad Yadav to talk about Patna flood situation, Internet loves it

As the situation remains grim in many parts of Bihar following incessant rainfall and waterlogging, a video of a man mimicking RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen talking about the current flood situation while closely mimicking Lalu Prasad Yadav. A second-year political science student, Krishna Yadav stands atop a tractor in floodwater as he slams Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state government’s inaction in controlling the situation.

Watch the video here:

Oh man! Is this the best mimicry of @laluprasadrjd yet by anyone? Must watch once! 😀 pic.twitter.com/ToVbcsUqON — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 3, 2019

His masterful mimicry earned him a round of applause from the people around him as they encouraged him to do another one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But Yadav politely refused. Many people came forward to appreciate Yadav’s talent. Take a look at the reaction for the video:

Gajab, exact copy — Shwet Kashyap (@ShwetKashyap3) October 4, 2019

Helicopter se morning walk karta hai 🤣🤣🤣 — Santosh Subba (@sonupondhak) October 4, 2019

Next big boss contestant found. — सत्यमेव जयते (@1satyamevjayte) October 4, 2019

I have watched thrice .. it’s quite similar 😂😂😂🤗 — Rajan Gupta (@rajan910myq) October 4, 2019

I thought he acted on a TikTok or Dubsmash. If you hide video i feel no one can say he is not “भूरा बाल साफ़ करो” waale neta Ji. #Applaud — सौरभ 🇮🇳 (@Saurabh_968) October 4, 2019

When Indianexpress.com asked Yadav the purpose behind the video, he said it was “purely coincidental and did not have any intention of making a video at all”. “Being a votary of Lalu Prasad Ji, my friends told me to talk about the flood havoc in his voice and I did. But I didn’t know that they were going to upload it and then expect it to go viral,” said Yadav.

The Patna resident admitted that he is an aspiring actor and was glad that the video went viral. He is hoping that this fame will help him in his acting career. “I recognise social media as a huge platform. Anyone from anywhere can spot you and am waiting for that,” he added.