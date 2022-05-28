scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
‘Peak dad behaviour’: Man makes it to Forbes List, desi father’s reaction wins the internet

Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of BlueLearn, recently was featured in ‘Forbes List of 30 Under 30’. However, his father just replied with a simply emoji.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 28, 2022 11:54:49 am
Forbes list, desi dad son Forbes list reaction, Harish Uthayakumar, Harish Uthayakumar forbes list dad reaction, indian expressAs people reacted to his post congratulating him, most said their fathers too were “a man of few words”.

When it comes to Asian kids, trust their parents to always keep them humble and no achievement is big enough to bring out a gushing response. A case in point: recently, an Indian man made it to a Forbes’ list, but his father’s understated response has desi people screaming “relatable” out loud.

Often known as hard to impress, who are meagre with their words of appreciation, it may be easier to dazzle strangers with achievements than get some praise out of them. And that’s exactly what happened when Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of BlueLearn, shared his proud accomplishment with his father.

In a conversation, relatable to all, Uthayakumar shared a screenshot where his father like every parent inquired if he had eaten. While replying that he hasn’t had the time yet, he informed his father that he made it on the coveted list of ’30 Under 30′. While most may have jumped in joy or showered heaps of praises, the screenshot showed Uthayakumar’s father only replying with a thumbs up emoji!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Drop some 👍 in the chat,” he wrote sharing the image on Twitter.

Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention, only leaving all in splits. As people reacted to his post congratulating him for the amazing feat, most said their fathers too were “a man of few words”. Some also suggested maybe he was too overwhelmed to share his joy. Others argued that even if their parents don’t praise them directly, Uthayakumar’s father surely has bragged about his son to his friends and peers being proud to be his father.

Another quipped that maybe the father has serious question in mind for him like, “ye sab toh theek hai but UPSC kab doge? (all this is okay but when will you appear for UPSC?)”

Time and again, the internet is filled with such cute anecdotes, where parents find it too hard to give a proper response, with many saying that’s the way they keep their children also rooted and humble.

Last year, netizens were left chuckling in a similar experience, when an Indian-origin journalist, Megha Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer Prize but only met with a subdued reaction.

