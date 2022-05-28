‘Peak dad behaviour’: Man makes it to Forbes List, desi father’s reaction wins the internet

When it comes to Asian kids, trust their parents to always keep them humble and no achievement is big enough to bring out a gushing response. A case in point: recently, an Indian man made it to a Forbes’ list, but his father’s understated response has desi people screaming “relatable” out loud.

Often known as hard to impress, who are meagre with their words of appreciation, it may be easier to dazzle strangers with achievements than get some praise out of them. And that’s exactly what happened when Harish Uthayakumar, co-founder of BlueLearn, shared his proud accomplishment with his father.

In a conversation, relatable to all, Uthayakumar shared a screenshot where his father like every parent inquired if he had eaten. While replying that he hasn’t had the time yet, he informed his father that he made it on the coveted list of ’30 Under 30′. While most may have jumped in joy or showered heaps of praises, the screenshot showed Uthayakumar’s father only replying with a thumbs up emoji!

“Drop some 👍 in the chat,” he wrote sharing the image on Twitter.

Drop some 👍 in the chat pic.twitter.com/O537xv9DJ0 — Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022

Soon, the post garnered a lot of attention, only leaving all in splits. As people reacted to his post congratulating him for the amazing feat, most said their fathers too were “a man of few words”. Some also suggested maybe he was too overwhelmed to share his joy. Others argued that even if their parents don’t praise them directly, Uthayakumar’s father surely has bragged about his son to his friends and peers being proud to be his father.

Another quipped that maybe the father has serious question in mind for him like, “ye sab toh theek hai but UPSC kab doge? (all this is okay but when will you appear for UPSC?)”

Hahahahahah peak dad behaviour 👍👍 — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) May 27, 2022

Literally every Dad’s keyboard be like pic.twitter.com/068VKswr9b — Ashish Mohite (@asheeesh_) May 27, 2022

Every dad is same 🙄 — Sucharita Ghosh (@sucharitaaaa_) May 28, 2022

Government job 👌👌

Anything else 👍👍 — Ratan chahar⚡ (@Ratan_chahar) May 27, 2022

Your Dad be like: Ye sab to thik hai, mid sem mein Kitna aaya?😂😂 — Snehil Seenu (@SnehilSeenu) May 27, 2022

Dad be like yeh sab to thik hai upsc kab deh rahe ho 😂 — Tirth shah (@Tirth485) May 27, 2022

The had lunch part was enough — anshuman🦁 (@anshumanraj44) May 27, 2022

He’s more concerned about your lunch❤️ That’s what makes parents, parents 🥺🥺 Nobody can replace them! Congratulations btw — Nayonika (@Nnayonnaise) May 27, 2022

From the chat it seems like getting in Forbes in normal….😂 — Om Sonawane (@sonawaneom12) May 27, 2022

All time fav emoji of parents! 😂 — Diya (@diya_sarax) May 27, 2022

I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that “Dad I did it!!!” And his response legit was just “OK” 😭😭. My dad is a cutie yaar. https://t.co/WcbS1JTgyQ — Sachin Nath (@sachin___nath) May 28, 2022

Dads trying their level best to keep their children grounded!

👍🏿 https://t.co/oiHihSfhsX — Bharat (@Bharat_Rochlani) May 27, 2022

Bro this is every desi child’s struggle https://t.co/JeXPu1ppDf — Absinthe 🥂 (playing devil’s advocate atm) (@inaaya_winter) May 27, 2022

Time and again, the internet is filled with such cute anecdotes, where parents find it too hard to give a proper response, with many saying that’s the way they keep their children also rooted and humble.

Last year, netizens were left chuckling in a similar experience, when an Indian-origin journalist, Megha Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer Prize but only met with a subdued reaction.