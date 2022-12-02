scorecardresearch
Man made to wash utensils for gatecrashing wedding in MP. Video outrages netizens

The video has been going viral on social media and infuriated netizens.

Man made to wash utensils for gatecrashing wedding in MP, MBA student, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, marriage, wedding, free food, viral video, outrage, punishment, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe man is being made to wash utensils as a person records the video.

A man in Madhya Pradesh gatecrashed a wedding in Jabalpur but was caught and made to wash utensils. The man was identified as an MBA student who had come to the wedding uninvited but he was caught and humiliated by being forced to wash dishes. A video of the incident is going viral on social media and it has infuriated netizens.

The man is being made to wash utensils as a person records the video. He asks the man, “Why you came here?” The man washing the utensils says that he came to eat food. He is then made to wash utensils properly and is ordered to wash them like he does at home. When he is asked how he feels washing the plates, the man replies, “Sir free me khaana khaya hai, ab kuch toh karna padega (Sir I ate the food for free so have to do something).” The man says he is doing an MBA in Bhopal and came from Jabalpur.

“You are doing an MBA and your parents don’t send you money. You are bringing a bad name to Jabalpur,” the man recording the video is heard saying.

The video outraged many netizens who termed the punishment excessive.

“What a shameful incident. No amount of money can bring class,” a user commented. “This is so disgusting. Food in weddings is a type of Annadan. If you can’t invite all the least you can do is welcome all who come. Anyway in a crowd of 2000 who cares if you feed 100 strangers more,” said another. “They could throw the remaining food but will resist to let some needy unknown to eat it,” expressed a third. “What’s more tragic is that they have defamed him by circulating his video. In India where feeding people is taken in good moral such incidents should be normalized,” posted another netizen.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 02:00:31 pm
