Man lip syncs to Bollywood song while tending his animals, Internet loves it

The video shows the man, who, while tending to his group of sheep and goat lip singing to the famous Bollywood song” ‘Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa’ from 1994’s super hit film, Hum Apke Hai Kon.

In the video, while the man sang, his sheep and goats followed.

A video of a man lip-syncing to a Bollywood song is going viral on the Internet for all the right reasons. The video shows the man lip-syncing to the famous Bollywood song ‘Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa’ from the 1994 super hit film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun while tending to his herd of goats and sheep. In the video, as the man sang, his flock followed closely.

The video came to light when Twitter user Pratyasha Rath shared it on the microblogging site. Take a look at the video here:

Netizens reacted to the video and appreciated the man for his on-point lip-syncing. Many others also appreciated the choice of song and said that it was perfectly fitting the situation. Take a look at some more reactions:

            OK, I watched it four times!

         — One Of Four (@charlogdude) October 1, 2019

