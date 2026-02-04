Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: ‘Be responsible, not reckless’

Despite social media content creators being warned of stringent action against life-threatening stunts performed in public, a man in India was filmed lying on the railway tracks letting the train speed past over him. The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage and a strong warning from Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Although the exact location and date of the incident are unknown, the video amassed over a lakh views, with social media users demanding the man’s arrest.

Sharing the video, Sajjanar wrote, “Be responsible, not reckless!”

Watch here:

The video begins with the man waiting on the railway track until the train approaches, and then he positions himself by lying on the track on his stomach. In the breathtaking video, the man lies unhurt as the train passes over him due to the narrow clearance between the body and the train. After the stunt, the man stands up triumphantly and poses for the camera.

“This is one type of risky adventure. Very bad. Still, these young people do. Good that you advised them never risk life,” a user wrote. “Railway department has to take action against him,” another user commented.

“Not irresponsible, these guys are spoiling other kids with nonsense actions. I think Australia did the right thing by stopping the use of mobile phones for kids, and now it’s time we should act on it, and especially these kinds of acts should be banned and bring a stringent law,” a third user reacted.

In March last year, a man in Uttar Pradesh slipped from a moving train while performing a dangerous stunt for a reel video. The incident unfolded on a train travelling from Kasganj to Kanpur. However, the train suddenly stopped, allowing the man to get down safely without injury.