Man lends helmet to biker shivering amid cold in Dehradun, wins hearts

Simple acts of kindness impact lives and spread joy. As the northern part of India is under the grip of a cold wave, a student found it difficult to manoeuvre his bike through the roads in Dehradun. A Good Samaritan lent him a helmet and saved him from the cold, winning hearts online.

Sharing photos on Twitter, Raghvendra or ‘Helmet Man of India’ narrated an incident that reportedly took place in Dehradun. He said that he saw a student repeatedly covering his ears with his hands due to the cold wind on the road. “After giving up, he parked his bike on the way and was shivering in the cold. I had an old helmet to spare inside my vehicle and after introducing myself, I made him wear the helmet. He wanted to touch my feet, but I hugged him,” reads the tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Raghvendra has been working towards raising awareness on the importance of wearing a helmet and road safety. His act won the praise of netizens. A user commented, “Great salute brother! Having helping mind is rare nowadays…” Another user wrote, “Great job Raghvendra ji.” A third user commented, “Good effort.”

As per India Meteorological Department’s forecast on Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius respectively, with mist in the morning, in Dehradun. In Uttarakhand, on Friday, maximum temperatures remained markedly below normal to normal in the plains and above normal in the hills.

