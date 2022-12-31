scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Man lends helmet to biker shivering amid cold in Dehradun, wins hearts

Sharing photos on Twitter, Raghvendra or ‘Helmet Man of India’ narrated an incident that reportedly took place in Dehradun. He said that he saw a student repeatedly covering his ears with his hands due to the cold wind on the road.

man lends helmet, cold wave, weather in Dehradun, dehradun, uttarakhand, man gives helmet to biker shivering in cold, indian expressRaghvendra has been working towards raising awareness on the importance of wearing a helmet and road safety. His act won the praise of netizens
Listen to this article
Man lends helmet to biker shivering amid cold in Dehradun, wins hearts
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Simple acts of kindness impact lives and spread joy. As the northern part of India is under the grip of a cold wave, a student found it difficult to manoeuvre his bike through the roads in Dehradun. A Good Samaritan lent him a helmet and saved him from the cold, winning hearts online.

Sharing photos on Twitter, Raghvendra or ‘Helmet Man of India’ narrated an incident that reportedly took place in Dehradun. He said that he saw a student repeatedly covering his ears with his hands due to the cold wind on the road. “After giving up, he parked his bike on the way and was shivering in the cold. I had an old helmet to spare inside my vehicle and after introducing myself, I made him wear the helmet. He wanted to touch my feet, but I hugged him,” reads the tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Raghvendra has been working towards raising awareness on the importance of wearing a helmet and road safety. His act won the praise of netizens. A user commented, “Great salute brother! Having helping mind is rare nowadays…” Another user wrote, “Great job Raghvendra ji.” A third user commented, “Good effort.”

As per India Meteorological Department’s forecast on Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius respectively, with mist in the morning, in Dehradun. In Uttarakhand, on Friday, maximum temperatures remained markedly below normal to normal in the plains and above normal in the hills.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

As temperatures in north India continue to plummet, stray dogs have also been bearing the brunt of it. Stray Talk India, a stray animal rescue initiative, came up with a solution to provide shelter to dogs by creating makeshift homes for them in Delhi-NCR. The shelters were made of discarded plastic or wood fibre drums collected from scrap dealers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

Ghulam Ali: ‘I have realised that if one door closes, another usually opens up’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close