Man in Spider-Man costume dances to Santhali music. Leaves netizens in splits

August 12, 2022
If you are a Spider-Man fan, then you must be aware of the multiverse concept. There can be multiple Spider-Mans in different timelines but you couldn’t have imagined the Marvel superhero in this avatar.
A video showing a man clad in Spiderman costume grooving to Santhali music with a group of women and men was posted on Instagram seven days ago and it left netizens in splits.
The clip shared by Kolkatas.illusion shows the man performing some hilarious dance moves that grab everyone’s attention as others continue their traditional dance.
The short clip has garnered more than 45,300 views on Instagram. “@mrspider2014 is enjoying at Sonajhuri and vibing with shaotaal naach. Video by: @el_maskman,” read the caption of the clip.
The comments section is replete with faces with tears of joy emojis. While many users found the act funny, one of the users urged the man not to make fun of their culture and tradition.
“Please don’t make fun of our culture and tradition..” Another user commented, “Spiderman in chappal was epic.”
The video was initially shared by Instagram user Mr Spider and his account includes a lot of videos showing his shenanigans in public places. In one of the videos, he is seen hopping onto a moving bus in Suri bus stand, resembling the acts of the Marvel superhero.
Videos featuring people dressed as Spider-Man often strike a chord among Marvel fans. In order to encourage people to stay indoors during a bi-weekly lockdown imposed during the rise in Covid cases in 2020, Kolkata police had shared a video featuring the Marvel superhero.
