‘Nano-copter’: To fulfill childhood dream, man in Bihar modifies car to look like a helicopter

A man from Bihar, who wanted to be a pilot, found an interesting way to fulfil his dream. Mithilesh Prasad, a resident of Chhapra village, modified the vehicle he owned — a Tata Nano — to resemble a helicopter. “I always wanted to make a helicopter, now I can’t do that because my background is not strong and that’s why I have given my car this look,” he told ANI. Pictures of the modified vehicle soon went viral after they were shared online.

Prasad told Russian video news agency Ruptly that he decided to buy a car and give it a helicopter look to somewhat fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. Though the car does not fly, Prasad gave his vehicle a helicopter look by attaching a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast.

Prasad’s interesting aerodynamic makeover of his vehicle created quite a buzz on social media. While many were impressed with the modification of the car, others called it illegal.

Bihar: A resident of Chhapra village, Mithilesh Prasad has given his Nano car the look of a helicopter, says,’I always wanted to make a helicopter, now I can’t do that because my background is not strong and that’s why I have given my car this look.’ pic.twitter.com/uRVG8haVAK — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

