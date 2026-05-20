Man hilariously ‘talks’ to Kerala CM V D Satheesan through TV in viral video

Alexander matches his actions perfectly with the CM’s expressions and reactions, he creates the illusion of a real conversation unfolding between them.

Kerala has a new chief minister, and within days of taking oath, V D Satheesan has already become part of a viral Instagram moment.

A video shared by content creator Vinoy P Alexander, better known online as “thetimingwizard,” is drawing attention for his incredible sense of timing. In the clip, Alexander sits in his living room holding a liquor bottle while footage of Satheesan plays on his television screen. By matching his actions perfectly with the CM’s expressions and reactions, he creates the illusion of a real conversation unfolding between them.

From asking whether he should drink to deciding how much to pour into his glass, every moment lands so accurately that it feels as though Satheesan is genuinely responding to him in real time.