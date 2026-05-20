Man hilariously ‘talks’ to Kerala CM V D Satheesan through TV in viral video

Kerala has a new chief minister, and within days of taking oath, V D Satheesan has already become part of a viral Instagram moment.
A video shared by content creator Vinoy P Alexander, better known online as “thetimingwizard,” is drawing attention for his incredible sense of timing. In the clip, Alexander sits in his living room holding a liquor bottle while footage of Satheesan plays on his television screen. By matching his actions perfectly with the CM’s expressions and reactions, he creates the illusion of a real conversation unfolding between them.
From asking whether he should drink to deciding how much to pour into his glass, every moment lands so accurately that it feels as though Satheesan is genuinely responding to him in real time.
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The reel has crossed 3 million views on Instagram, with users filling the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “Amazing bro.” Alexander himself commented, “Will Chief Minister of Kerala @vdsatheesan.official sir, watch and comment on this reel?” prompting many others to tag the CM and urge him to reply.
Another user appreciated the flawless coordination, writing, “The event is 100% perfect Sync.” A third commented, “Our CM’s cheerful nature keeps the whole of Kerala in a cheerful mood.” Another added, “Brother, I said it before, and I’m saying it again today: this talent must not leave India.”
The viral clip comes soon after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) registered a sweeping win in the Kerala Assembly elections, securing 102 out of 140 seats. A 21-member cabinet led by Satheesan officially assumed office on Monday, with 14 first-time ministers joining the government.
Content creator Vinoy P Alexander has built a strong following online through such perfectly timed videos. Known as “The Timing Wizard,” he regularly shares reels where he appears to interact seamlessly with celebrities, superheroes, cartoon characters, and public figures—all from the comfort of his living room.