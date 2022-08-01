scorecardresearch
‘Extremely euphoric’: Man graduates from same Army training academy 27 years after his mother

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 10:27:23 pm
son graduates from same army training academy as mother, army, mother son from same army academy, indian expressSharing the photograph of Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) standing alongside her newly recruited son, Defence Public Relations Office Chennai noted it as a “rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer.”

A heart-warming story of a son getting commissioned into the Armed forces from the same academy his mother graduated from 27 years ago has delighted netizens. Sharing the photograph of Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) standing alongside her newly recruited son, Defence Public Relations Office Chennai noted it as a “rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer.”

“A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today. @artrac_ia @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia,” Defence PRO Chennai tweeted.

In the comments section, Defence PRO also shared an old photograph of Chaturvedi during her days as a cadet. “An old gem from the training days of Cadet Smita Chaturvedi,” read the tweet.

“For him, it is huge and for me it is extremely euphoric. I would like to congratulate all the cadets passing out today. And, congratulate OTA on grooming them so well. I am absolutely nostalgic,” Chaturvedi said in a video that was shared in the comments section.

Reminiscing her days as a cadet, Chaturvedi found the scenario at the academy better in comparison to her times. “Everything has changed. A lot of new buildings have come up which were not there in our times. Messes, where the students live, the cadets live,” she added.

She also appreciated the Academy for training the youngsters well. “Of course, new challenges. The new generation is equipped to face them. They are all far ahead of us and OTA has done such a stunning job of making them officers,” she said.

Appreciations for the mother and the son poured in the comments section. A social media user commented, “Proud moment. Proud of both Lady officer and her son, newly commissioned officer!” Another user wrote, “Its proud moment for Mother and Son. May god bless them everything. Stay blessed and safe.”

