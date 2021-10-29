‘Had to represent my culture my way’, says Kolkata man, who went viral for wearing saree on streets of Milan

Thanks to the evolution of fashion, the days of gendered-dressing is no longer a norm. And it’s not people wearing gender neutral colours or fits. Time and again, stars like Billy Potter, Harry Styles and Ranveer Singh have dazzled the red carpets and photoshoots wearing so-called feminine clothing shattering stereotypes. Now, one Bengali man is creating waves online wearing a saree on the streets of Milan!

Draped in a black saree with silver border, Pushpak Sen from Kolkata opted for a white turtleneck sweater to go with it. Pairing it with a grey checkered-blazer and white sneakers, Sen made heads turn posing with a black long-umbrella — exuding charm and élan.

“Being a man in a saree would take me nowhere they said,” Sen wrote in his caption sharing the stunning images. “Guess who’s walking in it on the streets of one of the major fashion capitals of the world?” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpak Sen (@thebongmunda)

Sen, who is currently pursuing a masters degree in one of world’s most prestigious fashion institutes in Florence, said the photos were taken when he was on a day trip to Milan with friends. Talking to indianexpress.com, the 26-year-old said that ever since he has shifted to Italy, he has made it a point to wear a saree whenever he can, even to his college. “I now wear a saree more often than earlier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpak Sen (@thebongmunda)

Sen said the photoshoot was not planned but just impromptu shots, adding, it was quite “fun”. Explaining his sartorial choice, he said: “I couldn’t pass this opportunity to visit one of world’s major fashion hubs and not wear a saree. I had to take my culture there and being an Indian, I had to represent it in my own way.”

Sen, who loves to experiment with his style and various make-up looks online said it’s been quite rewarding to spread saree fashion in streets of European towns. From Barcelona to Florence, he has been flaunting traditional and handloom weaves, pushing forward the narrative of androgynous dressing. “My reason to come here where I am was not to blend in but to REPRESENT my roots, my clan, my community,” the man wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpak Sen (@thebongmunda)

Sen, who is not new to stealing limelight donning bindis and women jewellery, first went viral in 2020 putting up a post wearing red lipstick. After his mother was “slutshamed” at a family gathering for her choice of lip colour, Sen earned plaudits online for taking stand and showing solidarity sharing a picture of himself with bright red lipstick and kohl-lined eyes.