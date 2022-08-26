scorecardresearch
Man goes to theatre after 42 years to watch a film with his grandson. Video is winning hearts

The elderly man went to the theatre to watch a film after 42 years. He watched the movie Raksha Bandhan with his grandson.

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the sweetest as they spend a lot of time together and make numerous memories. Recently, a man shared a video of taking his grandfather to a movie theatre to watch a film after 42 years. The clip is winning hearts of netizens and even received a comment from actor Sadia Khateeb who was part of the film Raksha Bandhan.

Dr Deepak Anjna posted the video a week ago. He shared that the last time his grandfather went to the theatre was in 1980. Dressed in traditional attire and donning a white turban, the elderly man is seen taking the escalator as he proceeds to the theatre lobby. The man is seen keenly watching the film Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar that released on August 11.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 6.60 lakh views. It also accumulated more than 55,000 likes as netizens loved the gesture of the man taking his grandfather to the theatre to watch a film.

Sadia Khateeb, who acted in the film, also reacted to the video. “Give my love to your grandpa,” she wrote along with a heart emoji. “Heart touching and overwhelming,” commented a user. “Most precious moments in life,” said another. “The joy on his face is unmeasurable,” posted a third. “This is so sweet!” wrote another netizen. The film, however, has failed to do well and was also called out for being dated and not in step with times.

Recently, a video of an elderly man being surprised with a new car on his late wife’s birthday had gone viral. The wholesome video posted by the man’s granddaughter showed his reaction on being given a new car.

Advertisement