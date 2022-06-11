scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Man goes to SBI in London, finds it shut during lunch break and Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes about it

While it's a running gag in India that it's tough to get a job done at any SBI bank during lunchtime, a Twitter user was surprised to see the same happening all the way in England.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2022 1:20:43 pm
sbi, state bank of india, sbi lunch break jokes, sbi in london closed lunch hour, sbi london shut lunch, indian expressPeople on social media were amused to similarity how the bank function in India and abroad.

If you’re clued into desi Twitter, you must have seen the memes about lunch breaks at State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Now, there are many jokes online after a person walked to one abroad and found it closed in the afternoon there as well.

While it’s a running gag in India that it’s tough to get a job done at any SBI bank during lunchtime, Twitter user Abhay (@dammitabaiall), was surprised to see the same happening all the way in England.

Also Read |Kolkata bank’s note saying ‘read Marx’ baffles many online

The young man who is studying at King’s College London was at a local SBI branch for some work and was left in disbelief seeing it closed during banking hours. “Not the SBI in London shut at 1230 in the afternoon (lunch hour),” he tweeted with a picture of the building. In a subsequent tweet, he sarcastically added: “Currently feeling very represented”.

The tweet created a buzz on the social media platform, getting attention from many desi folks around the country, who joined the conversation by quoting Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic line from Mohabbatein, “Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan.”

While few were surprised to see a SBI branch in London, others quipped “good to know” they don’t differentiate among customers here or in a foreign land. “You can move out of India but India can never move out of you,” another commented on his photo.

And even though jokes continued, many said there is nothing wrong in taking a lunch break and even people working in banks are humans who deserve to eat without being stuck to their desks. Many highlighted that lunch breaks are common in banks even in foreign countries, but the only problem is sometimes it gets dragged far beyond the stipulated time.

Live Blog

