Man goes to SBI in London, finds it shut during lunch break and Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes about it

If you’re clued into desi Twitter, you must have seen the memes about lunch breaks at State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Now, there are many jokes online after a person walked to one abroad and found it closed in the afternoon there as well.

While it’s a running gag in India that it’s tough to get a job done at any SBI bank during lunchtime, Twitter user Abhay (@dammitabaiall), was surprised to see the same happening all the way in England.

The young man who is studying at King’s College London was at a local SBI branch for some work and was left in disbelief seeing it closed during banking hours. “Not the SBI in London shut at 1230 in the afternoon (lunch hour),” he tweeted with a picture of the building. In a subsequent tweet, he sarcastically added: “Currently feeling very represented”.

The tweet created a buzz on the social media platform, getting attention from many desi folks around the country, who joined the conversation by quoting Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic line from Mohabbatein, “Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan.”

While few were surprised to see a SBI branch in London, others quipped “good to know” they don’t differentiate among customers here or in a foreign land. “You can move out of India but India can never move out of you,” another commented on his photo.

And even though jokes continued, many said there is nothing wrong in taking a lunch break and even people working in banks are humans who deserve to eat without being stuck to their desks. Many highlighted that lunch breaks are common in banks even in foreign countries, but the only problem is sometimes it gets dragged far beyond the stipulated time.

But aren’t they the only bank whose logo looks like a spoon on a plate? https://t.co/K0WvaOa0n8 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 10, 2022

Lovely. You can move out of India but India can never move out of you. 🤣 https://t.co/uDDXSZnpF4 — no. (@thisisajokeokay) June 10, 2022

NGL if internet didn’t exist I wouldn’t have known SBI even existed in London. https://t.co/uFIMOcpjv0 — tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) June 10, 2022

Consistency is very important. — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) June 9, 2022

Gives you a feeling of home. 🤗 — Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) June 10, 2022

Good to see they are equally lax in India and abroad! 😀 — JusticeDenied (@JusticeDenied15) June 10, 2022

Was it 12.30 according to IST 😋😋😋😄😄😄 — yash (@yadsul) June 10, 2022

Rules are rules!!

United by lunch boxes 🌚😜 — Baban babba baban (@MIFG_Airways) June 10, 2022

the bank stays committed to providing the same standard of customer service across continents you have to respect consistency when you see it — abhay (@dammitabai) June 10, 2022

Great! Unless we expect them to eat cheque leaflets and continue working. Everyone should take off from work to eat. — BilluKePapa (@PuneetBishnoi) June 10, 2022

What do you want?? Bank employees shouldn’t have lunch, just because you can’t reach on proper time?? 😡 — Mallik Mohammed Mahboob (@IncMallik) June 11, 2022