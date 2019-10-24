Anand Mahindra offers man car after hearing of how he took mother on India tour on scooter

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently learnt about a Karnataka resident who took his mother on an India tour on a scooter, and the Mahindra group chairman has offered him a new car to continue his adventures.

Mahindra said he was moved by the touching story of D Krishna Kumar from Mysuru, who reportedly quit his job after his father’s demise to take his mother to see every corner of India on his 20-year-old Bajaj scooter.

Twitter user Manoj Kumar shared a short video of the elderly woman who travelled with her son to Arunachal Pradesh from their hometown.

This is a Gap Year I wish I had! Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job and travelled with his mom on a

scooter. A total of 48100 KMs. The reason? His mother had not stepped out of her town & he wished to show her India! #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HlVJVcAXkH — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 23, 2019

Mahindra saw the video and said that if anyone could get him in touch with Kumar, he would like to gift them a new Mahindra KUV 100 car.

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country… Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2019

Many praised Mahindra for his offer and some even shared Kumar’s number with the industrialist. However, many users pointed out that the old scooter has emotional value for Kumar as it belonged to his deceased father and he had refused to let go of it.

