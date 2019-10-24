Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra offers man car after hearing of how he took mother on India tour on scooterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/man-goes-mother-on-india-tour-on-an-old-scooter-anand-mahindra-steps-in-gift-a-new-car-6085405/

Anand Mahindra offers man car after hearing of how he took mother on India tour on scooter

As Kumar's sweet gesture for his mother won many hearts online, so did it of Mahindra who lauding him said if anyone could get him in touch with the man, he would like to gift them a new Mahindra KUV 100 to take his mother on their next journey.

anand mahindra, anand mahin gifts new car, man takes mother on india tour, india news, viral news, good news, indian express
Realising his mother hadn’t seen anything sacrificing her whole life to take care of the family, the man took her to see the country.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently learnt about a Karnataka resident who took his mother on an India tour on a scooter, and the Mahindra group chairman has offered him a new car to continue his adventures.

Mahindra said he was moved by the touching story of D Krishna Kumar from Mysuru, who reportedly quit his job after his father’s demise to take his mother to see every corner of India on his 20-year-old Bajaj scooter.

Twitter user Manoj Kumar shared a short video of the elderly woman who travelled with her son to Arunachal Pradesh from their hometown.

Mahindra saw the video and said that if anyone could get him in touch with Kumar, he would like to gift them a new Mahindra KUV 100 car.

A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country… Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey https://t.co/Pyud2iMUGY

Many praised Mahindra for his offer and some even shared Kumar’s number with the industrialist. However, many users pointed out that the old scooter has emotional value for Kumar as it belonged to his deceased father and he had refused to let go of it.

Here’s how people reacted to Mahindra’s offer:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X