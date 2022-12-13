Man gifts his father his dream motorbike and his reaction will melt your heart. Watch

It is a dream for people to make their parents happy and gift them something special to express their gratitude for all the things that they have done for them. In a heartening gesture, a man gifted his father a motorbike that he used to drive when he was young and meant a lot to him.

Ujwal Sidnag, a fitness instructor, shared a video of his father documenting how he gifted him a motorbike on his 59th birthday. The video begins with the man opening a gift wrapper. The box contains the key to the new motorbike. However, he had no idea about what was happening when his family escorted him out of the home. But on seeing the new motorbike, the man was lost for words and just hugged his son. He sat on the bike along with his wife and posed for photos.

Sidnag explained in the caption that his father used to love the bike as it belonged to his grandfather who was in the police. He had no idea till last year how much his father loved the bike and got to know this when they visited a showroom to check the bike’s price. However, his father said, “We can’t afford this right now, it’s too expensive.” Sidnag’s father used to ride an older model of the same bike in his younger days.

Posted on December 2, the clip has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and made netizens emotional.

“His reaction said it all,” commented a user. “So happy for you guys! Nothing beats the happiness of making your parents proud,” said another. “Man I’m so so proud of you. I’ve no words. Made me really emotional. May God grant you everything you deserve for,” expressed a third.