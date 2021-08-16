Watch: As people wait in queue outside building, man ‘gets vaccinated’ through the window

As the Covid vaccination drive continues across the country, a video of a man purportedly getting a jab via a back window has gone viral on social media.

The 15-second undated clip, which was shared on Facebook by user Tarun Tyagi, features a man standing behind a building next to a window. Moments later, a person from the window, wearing rubber gloves, is seen apparently vaccinating the man.

The camera then pans out to show a long queue on the other side, where people are seen waiting to get vaccinated. Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4 lakh views and been shared over 5,000 times.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear where the video was shot, the clip has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions among netizens. While some found the incident amusing, others wrote that getting vaccinated via such means was unsafe.