Man is swept into the air while flying a kite in Sri Lanka

In a dramatic video being shared online, a man is shown being swept in the air for several seconds, carried away by a runaway kite. According to news reports, the man was attempting to fly a large kite that was tied to jute ropes. However, due to unexpected and heavy gusts of wind, the kite picked up speed and swept him away as he lost control.

Watch the video here:

Dramatic video shows a youth swept into the air with a kite in Jaffna area.

The youth was reportedly suffered minor injuries.pic.twitter.com/W0NKrYnTe6 #Kiteman #Kite #LKA #Jaffna #SriLanka — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) December 21, 2021

In the video, one can see the man holding on to the rope as he dangles in the air, much to the shock and distress of the onlookers. After a few seconds, the rope is lowered and the man lets go of the rope even as he is a couple of feet above the ground. Then a person rushes to help him. Fortunately, the young man sustained only minor injuries.

According to news reports, the man later said he was swept away by the kite as he had not realised that his team members, who were standing behind him, had let go of the rope attached to the kite. He held on to the kite as long as he can and let go only when his hands became numb. As reported by the Daily Mirror, he only sustained minor injuries.

The video, which was published online by Sri Lankan social media portals earlier this week, has astonished people around the world. It is said to be shot in the Jaffna area of Sri Lanka. Many people are still wondering how something like kite flying could turn into something this dangerous.