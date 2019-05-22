Man runs out of fuel on highway, Mumbai cop offers petrol from own bike for free

A traffic cop of Navi Mumbai Police is winning hearts online after he went beyond his call of duty to help a man whose motorcycle ran out of fuel. A Kandivali resident was stranded in the “middle of nowhere” when a constable on patrol duty helped him with the petrol from his own bike. The resident shared the story on Twitter and it garnered a lot of attention online.

Advertising

Twitter user, Rajdeep Gajjar was travelling from Kandivali to Panvel through NH-348 that traverses the state of Maharashtra. It was at a stretch after Palm Beach road connecting Panvel, near JNPT when he noticed that his fuel indicator showed the bike was low on fuel. Spotting the cops on the highway when Gajjar asked for the nearest petrol pump, Somanath Kakad of Navi Mumbai Police decided to lend some fuel from his own tank free of charge.

Where he and his team where manning the highway…I stopped to ask for nearby petrol station, which did not look nearby in maps. He selflessly drank the water after sharing with me l, used the bottle to collect the petrol and gave to me.without single penny. — Rajdeep Gajjar (@Imrajdeepgajjar) May 21, 2019

“I stopped to ask for nearby petrol station, which did not look nearby in maps. He selflessly drank the water after sharing with me l, used the bottle to collect the petrol and gave to me without a single penny,” Gajjar wrote online sharing a picture of Kakad.

Explaining that the nearest petrol pump was over 6 km away he thanked the police personnel for saving him from the trouble of dragging his bike in the heat.

Thank you. @MumbaiPolice and Mr. Somnath Kakad, if not you I would be dragging my bike for sure for don’t know how long before passing out.. — Rajdeep Gajjar (@Imrajdeepgajjar) May 21, 2019

I just hope people understand the gravity of this….I was at #nh348 patch between jnpt and Panvel, nearest petrol station was 6.5 kms…I got 500-600 ml of petrol from him…considering I wouldn’t hv n my reserves gone empty. To drag in the heat.😓#FYI pic.twitter.com/itFkocxgUV — Rajdeep Gajjar (@Imrajdeepgajjar) May 21, 2019

The post garnered a lot of attention online and even a response from Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle. Many lauded the cop for his selfless act and thanked the man for highlighting the good deed.

Thank you so much. It is our pleasure to help the citizens to the best of our abilities. @Navimumpolice — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 21, 2019

Mr. Somnath Kakkad, take a bow sir. God bless you. https://t.co/m9XoDzs1z2 — Chowkidar Aniruddhomitavikrama (@CKN_Bailey) May 22, 2019

Not all superheroes wear a cape. 👍🏼 — Ashish Otherwise (@As_H_is_H) May 22, 2019

Not only Mumbai Police but entire Maharashtra Police is best force in India… Helpful and Courteous. Salute — Rutvik Subhedar (@RutvikSubhedar) May 22, 2019

Good on you mate for acknowledging a good deed. Now you too can help someone in need and pass the goodness. — Oscar Fernandes (@ozzyy1986) May 22, 2019

I find @MumbaiPolice handling many cases from traffic, wrong parking to dark street lighting. I understand whole team always does their best in responding all cases on twitter. You are really working great. Thankyou for this attitude. Your colleague Mr. Somnath is inspirational. https://t.co/kzpNTwHTqg — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitSharma__) May 21, 2019

Well said!!!! Kudos to the gesture!!! — manas acharekar (@itzmanas) May 21, 2019

Somnath Kakkad well done. Your kind gesture restores faith on our police force. — 🇮🇳राजेश 🇮🇳 (@rajeshbhadalkar) May 21, 2019

Great salute for your selfless service, Shri.Somanath Kakad ji. You are an asset not only to the Mumbai Police but also to our society. My wishes and prayers for good health to all the traffic police personnel serving in this hot summer stretching themselves. 👏👏👏👏 — S.S.Nathan (@SSNathan16) May 21, 2019