Man gets inked to show his love for grandparents he lost year ago. Leaves netizens in tears

Emotional bonding with grandparents tends to be magical. Some find it hard to lose their grandparents with whom they nurture many childhood memories. A man, who lost his beloved grandparents last year, paid tribute to them in a strange yet personal way – as he got himself tattooed with images of things that defined them!

A Twitter account with the username @pettyparthy shared that he lost his paternal grandmother and maternal grandfather within nine months, last year. To remember them, he got a tattoo of a teacup that reminded him of his grandmother and a portrait of half tiger and half man to rekindle his memories of grandfather. The figure is seen hiding ‘imlis’ (gooseberries) like his grandfather used to do.

“Last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i’d like to remember them. my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden,” says the tweet. In the tweet, she also shared photos of her grandparents.

last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i’d like to remember them. my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden. pic.twitter.com/v42WedM8DT — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) February 8, 2023

Since being shared Wednesday, the tweet has received over 61,000 impressions and almost 2,000 likes.

“These are soo lovely! The tiger interpretation of your grandad is making me tear up idk why,” commented a user. “So, so beautiful. I think they’d love them so much,” said another.

“Our last name on the maternal side is wagh, which means tiger,” the man who posted the tweet said.

“These are beautiful! Making me tear up and all!” another netizen posted. “You honestly have the best tattoos among everyone I know!! These and the friends one. They’re all so special and incredible,” another user complimented.