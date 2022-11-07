scorecardresearch
Man gets emotional as he drops daughter to their ‘dream college’ in Delhi. Video goes viral

The clip shows the woman's parents travelling in a e-rickshaw as they came to drop her off at Miranda House College in Delhi.

The woman's parents came to drop her off at Miranda House College in Delhi.

It is an emotional moment for parents when their children move to another city for college. They not only feel proud about their children fulfilling their dreams but also a bit sad about not having them around at home.

In a video that perfectly captures that emotion, a man is seen with tears in his eyes as he came to drop his daughter at “their dream destination”, Miranda House College, Delhi University. The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Preksha four days ago and it has received 9.6 million views so far, making it viral.

The clip shows the woman’s parents travelling in a e-rickshaw as they came to drop her off at Miranda House College in Delhi. The college was their “dream destination”, she explained in the caption. It was her first day so they were just exploring the campus and suddenly she noticed tears rolling down her father’s eyes as he was so overwhelmed with happiness.

The song featuring in the video is from the Netflix series ‘Mismatched’ and the streaming giant also commented on the clip. “The PERFECTLY matched soundtrack for such a beautiful moment. Big hugs to everyone on this journey!” they wrote. Actor Rohit Saraf who starred in the series also commented and wrote, “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations.”

“I took care of all du admission formalities myself, so really never got to see my parents in a similar moment. They tried to keep themselves together as I moved cities But I am sure it would have been same,” another user shared. “These three years are gonna be the best years of your life,” said yet another.

