Man gatecrashes wedding and asks groom if he can eat food. His reply wins hearts of netizens

A lot of people, especially when they are in college, think of gatecrashing weddings for free food. The scenario is also shown in many films like the popular scene in ‘3 Idiots’ when Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi gatecrashed a wedding that turned out to be their professor’s daughter’s.

However, such things don’t have a positive outcome in reality as a video from Madhya Pradesh that has gone viral shows a man being made to wash dishes after being caught. In contrast, another video that is being widely circulated shows a man talking to a groom after he gatecrashed a wedding. The video is reportedly from Bihar.

“I have come to your wedding. I don’t even know your name or address. I live in a hostel and was feeling hungry so I came here to eat. Do you have any issue,” the man asked the groom. The groom replied that he doesn’t have any issue and even tells him that he can take food along with him for his hostel mates. The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

“In Bihar, 200 people come, then the food is prepared for 300-350 people, the children of nearby villages and hamlets all come without invitation, and eat comfortably and go, everyone knows but no one bothers, even if Our state is poor, but we are rich at heart,” a user commented in Hindi.

“The culture of Bihar, respect from the bottom of my heart,” wrote another. “Great gesture but this shouldn’t be promoted though… Remember this isn’t charity and those students aren’t homeless… Plates aren’t free either.. it’s okay if just few are coming otherwise not cool.. and sometimes they get indulge in fight with other guests as well,” said a third.