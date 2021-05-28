Man flies solo on 360-seater flight from Dubai to Mumbai after buying ticket for Rs 18000

The businessman also enjoyed a quick chat and tour of the flight by the pilot himself.

A businessman enjoyed an exclusive flight on an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai on May 19 amid the Covid-19 restrictions and the video of his experience is now making rounds on the internet. 40-year-old Bhavesh Javeri was the only passenger on board the 360-seater Boeing 777 aircraft for which he paid Rs 18,000.

“I’m normally not the person who takes videos but today I felt special because I think I’m the only passenger on Emirates flight to Dubai from Mumbai,” Javeri says at the beginning of the video, which is now viral on social media.

The video shows Javeri being escorted by an airline staff through a nearly empty Mumbai airport. He was then received by the air hostess onboard. The businessman also enjoyed a quick chat and tour of the flight by the pilot himself. In the video, it was revealed that the in-flight announcements were also customised for the sole passenger.

Take a look at the video here:

Many who came across Javeri’s experience called him “lucky”. Take a look at some of the reactions here: