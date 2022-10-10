Man finds ‘yellow paper’ inside samosa he ordered on Lucknow-bound train. IRCTC responds

Travelling by a train in India is quite an experience as one gets to see so many vastly different sights and also relish food of different states. However, a man travelling to Lucknow by a train didn’t have a very pleasant experience when he ordered a samosa. Sharing his ordeal on Twitter, the man wrote how he found a “yellow paper” inside his samosa after having a few bites.

The man named Aji Kumar was on his way to Lucknow Sunday on the Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Junction Weekly SF Express. After having a few bites of the samosa that was served to him by the IRCTC pantry boy, he was horrified to find a “yellow paper” inside it. He also shared some photos of the samosa on Twitter to which IRCTC also responded.

“I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it… Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa… Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train…. Started train 8-10-22..” he tweeted.

IRCTC replied to the user and wrote, “Sir, kindly share pnr and mobile no in DM.” “IRCTC is trying to introduce their own fortune cookies with Indian twist!” commented a Twitter user. “We recently travelled in train from HWH to HW (No.13009) and HW to HWH (No 13010) back, the food served by irctc is NOT at all eatable. Please charge more if you want but provide food that is eatable,” shared another.