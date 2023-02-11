Man finds rat inside packet of bread delivered by Blinkit, company delists store

Instant grocery delivery platforms like Blinkit make lives hassle-free by delivering essential items at your doorstep in a matter of minutes. However, a Blinkit user had the shock of his life when he ordered bread and found that a rat was inside the packet delivered to him.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Arora shared a photograph of the rodent inside the bread packet. He also shared a screenshot of his chat with the Blinkit Support team. “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato.”

As he shared video of the delivery, the Blinkit Support executive Tabinda addressed his concern as genuine and apologised for the issue.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

“Yes, I can see, your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same,” read the reply.

Twitter user Dhananjay Shashidharan, whose bio says he is the Head of Customer Delight at the company replied to his tweet saying that the store has been delisted. “I head Customer Support here at Blinkit. I want to assure you, we’ve taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner. (1/n)”

Netizens were alarmed over Arora’s experience and shared their concerns in the comments section. A user commented, “@blinkitcares ‘Better late than never’ Try to make sure, good and safe delivery.” Another user commented, “As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for ‘Safety’.”