‘When Algebra met Shakespeare’: Man finds past participle of flew with a mathematical twist

A video of a young man mathematically finding out the past participle of the word ‘flew’ has taken the internet by storm.
In the viral video, the man hilariously ‘derived’ the solution for a past particle question using cross multiplication with variable method. The man mixed English grammar with Mathematical equation triggering laughter online.
The video shared on Twitter by Dr Arvind Mayaram, former Finance Secretary, has garnered 23,000 views.
“Wicked Wit! When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class!” read the caption of the tweet.
“If grew is grown then flew = ?”, the man writes on a white board, as seen in the video. He says, “Look at what a mathematician will do.” He uses variable “y” to represent past participle of flew and cross multiplies. The equation “y X Grew = flew X GREW” is derived. Step by step, he arrives at the solution that “y = flown.” He chuckles as he says “therefore, the past particle of flew is flown.”
Watch the video here:
“When Algebra met Shakespeare. Hilarious,” commented a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Grew= grown Flew= flown Drew= ?”
