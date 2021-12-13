scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

‘When Algebra met Shakespeare’: Man finds past participle of flew with a mathematical twist

🔴 In the viral video, the man chuckles as he says, "Therefore, the past particle of flew is flown."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 1:56:12 pm
Maths teacher teaching English, past participle, Maths vs English, social media viral, indian expressMan uses mathematical equation to find past participle

A video of a young man mathematically finding out the past participle of the word ‘flew’ has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral video, the man hilariously ‘derived’ the solution for a past particle question using cross multiplication with variable method. The man mixed English grammar with Mathematical equation triggering laughter online.

The video shared on Twitter by Dr Arvind Mayaram, former Finance Secretary, has garnered 23,000 views.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Wicked Wit! When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class!” read the caption of the tweet.

“If grew is grown then flew = ?”, the man writes on a white board, as seen in the video. He says, “Look at what a mathematician will do.” He uses variable “y” to represent past participle of flew and cross multiplies. The equation “y X Grew = flew X GREW” is derived. Step by step, he arrives at the solution that “y = flown.” He chuckles as he says “therefore, the past particle of flew is flown.”

Watch the video here:

“When Algebra met Shakespeare. Hilarious,” commented a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Grew= grown Flew= flown Drew= ?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement