Man finds out why his mother used the same plate for over 20 years. Reason makes netizens emotional

For parents, even the smallest of their children’s achievements hold significance. While people forget about the prizes they won in childhood, their parents continue to cherish them. In a heartwarming post on Twitter, a man shared that his mother used to eat on the same plate for two decades.

Sharing a photo of the small and ordinary plate, Vikram S Buddhanesan, a dentist, wrote that his mother allowed only him and his niece to eat on it. It was only after his mother’s demise, Buddhanesan got to know the reason. He said his sister told him that he had won that plate when he was in Class 7 in 1999.

“All these 24 years she had eaten food from this plate which was won by me… How sweet know… And she didn’t even tell me this,” he added.

This is Amma’s plate.. she used to eat in this for the past 2 decades.. it’s a small plate.. she allowed only myself and chulbuli (Sruthi, my niece) only to eat in this other than her.. after her demise only I came to know through my sister, that this plate was a prize won by me pic.twitter.com/pYs2vDEI3p — Vikram S Buddhanesan (@vsb_dentist) January 19, 2023

Posted on January 19, the tweet has received more than 14,000 likes.

“So endearing…amma is always with you da thambi …hugs,” commented a user. “As I saw this post ,come to ur profile very quickly to tell you that u r really blessed ,i loss my mother n i can feel ur emotions,” said another. “I know this is a very hard time for you.. she will always be there for you no matter what.. will always be blessing you from heaven. With time things will get better. I am sure you were a very good son to her,” expressed a third.

“My father is no more – but after very long years, when I want to throw all the stuff at home, i ended up a diary of my father in which he had 20 Euros – which he took it from me those years my return from Germany, I recall how I didnt easily give it to him, but he kept it secret,” shared another netizen.