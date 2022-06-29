Man finds intact vintage Burger King outlet behind wall, pic goes viral

One can find Burger King outlets in malls across the US. But earlier this year, a vintage Burger King outlet was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, a city in Delaware, US.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @RealJezebelley, tweeted a picture of the old Burger King outlet that was clicked back in April.

While tweeting the photograph that showed the fast food chain’s old style decor and furniture, @RealJezebelley wrote, “A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt in April of 2022.”

The Concord Mall is Delaware’s second-largest shopping mall and has gone multiple renovations over the years. Netizens theorised that there are chances that the Burger King outlet may have been temporarily walled off during new constructions and eventually forgotten.

Many people joked that maybe the outlet was deliberately closed off and hidden because it was cursed. Echoing this sentiment, another Twitter user wrote, “They have disturbed the eternal burial site of King Burger-Ra! Now his undead soul shall wreak havoc upon the mortal coil, leaving a faint odor of Whopper burger everywhere he goes.”