scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Man finds intact vintage Burger King outlet behind wall, pic goes viral

The old Burger King outlet was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Delaware, US.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 4:47:24 pm
Burger King, Old burger king found in US mall, vintage burger king discovered in USA mall, Infact burger kind found behind a mall wall in America, Indian ExpressThe Concord Mall is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall and has gone multiple renovations over the years.

One can find Burger King outlets in malls across the US. But earlier this year, a vintage Burger King outlet was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, a city in Delaware, US.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @RealJezebelley, tweeted a picture of the old Burger King outlet that was clicked back in April.

ALSO READ |Burger King wins hearts online after asking customers to order from rival McDonald’s and others

While tweeting the photograph that showed the fast food chain’s old style decor and furniture, @RealJezebelley wrote, “A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt in April of 2022.”

The tweet soon went viral and gathered over 1.3 lakh likes and over 13,000 retweets in less than a day.

Commenting on the viral tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the American version of when you dig up a multi-storey car park in central London and find a bit of Roman wall”.

The Concord Mall is Delaware’s second-largest shopping mall and has gone multiple renovations over the years. Netizens theorised that there are chances that the Burger King outlet may have been temporarily walled off during new constructions and eventually forgotten.

Best of Express Premium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
More Premium Stories >>

Many people joked that maybe the outlet was deliberately closed off and hidden because it was cursed. Echoing this sentiment, another Twitter user wrote, “They have disturbed the eternal burial site of King Burger-Ra! Now his undead soul shall wreak havoc upon the mortal coil, leaving a faint odor of Whopper burger everywhere he goes.”

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement