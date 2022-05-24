scorecardresearch
Amazon sells a plastic bucket for whopping Rs 25999, netizens shocked to see it’s sold out

While the original price of the bucket was Rs 35,900, after a discount of 28 per cent, it was available for Rs 25,999.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2022 4:27:32 pm
amazon bucket for over rs 25k, plastic balti for rs 36000, amazon high price products, plastic bucket high price, indian expressThe link shows the product is out of stock.

Luxury objects with no practical use being sold for an exorbitant amount may be the order of the day (here’s looking at you non-waterproof umbrella), but imagine our shock when desi plastic balti joined suit. Desi people had a field day after discovering a bucket being sold on Amazon for Rs 35,900.

Yes, believe it or not, but while scrolling through the e-commerce website, a person was flummoxed to see a plastic bucket listed for a whopping Rs 35,900. Luckily, the sellers decided to give a discount of 28 per cent. The bucket is now being sold at a price of Rs 25,999.

While netizens wondered whether it was a glitch or someone had entered the wrong price, many jokingly said they were just happy that the product was available with the EMI option. If the price was not shocking enough, it was even more baffling to see that the item was out of stock.

“Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do,” Twitter user Vivek Raju wrote sharing an image of the pink bucket and its link.

Soon, netizens began to tweet jokes and poked fun at the whole story. While some tried to leave a hilarious review on the platform saying the rare item should be priced for Rs 99,000, others couldn’t stop wondering who bought the buckets for such a hefty price.

As the screenshot went viral, people couldn’t keep calm and started reacting with puns. “At that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine,” quipped one. “May be bathroom is complimentary with the item,” wrote another.

Time and again, desis have been left laughing out loud, after finding mundane things for soaring prices on the internet. Be it Balenciaga selling bags resembling “desi thailas” for Rs 1.5 lakh or New Zealand retailer listing a “charpai” — a traditional woven bed — for $800.

