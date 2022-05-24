Amazon sells a plastic bucket for whopping Rs 25999, netizens shocked to see it’s sold out

Luxury objects with no practical use being sold for an exorbitant amount may be the order of the day (here’s looking at you non-waterproof umbrella), but imagine our shock when desi plastic balti joined suit. Desi people had a field day after discovering a bucket being sold on Amazon for Rs 35,900.

Yes, believe it or not, but while scrolling through the e-commerce website, a person was flummoxed to see a plastic bucket listed for a whopping Rs 35,900. Luckily, the sellers decided to give a discount of 28 per cent. The bucket is now being sold at a price of Rs 25,999.

While netizens wondered whether it was a glitch or someone had entered the wrong price, many jokingly said they were just happy that the product was available with the EMI option. If the price was not shocking enough, it was even more baffling to see that the item was out of stock.

“Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do,” Twitter user Vivek Raju wrote sharing an image of the pink bucket and its link.

Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Soon, netizens began to tweet jokes and poked fun at the whole story. While some tried to leave a hilarious review on the platform saying the rare item should be priced for Rs 99,000, others couldn’t stop wondering who bought the buckets for such a hefty price.

As the screenshot went viral, people couldn’t keep calm and started reacting with puns. “At that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine,” quipped one. “May be bathroom is complimentary with the item,” wrote another.

Ehhh

Kya Balti Tu?!?

Kya Main Bolu!

🎶 — MaxNtropy🇮🇳 (@BodhiChaks10) May 24, 2022

Paap dhul jate honge! — Budweisserrr (@Budweisserrr) May 24, 2022

This deserves to be in everyone’s bucket list. 😄 — Capt Venkat 🇮🇳 (@CaptVenk) May 24, 2022

chullu bhar paani mein doobna is also exp now. Thanks 2022 — Tanu D (@TDogra) May 24, 2022

A girl and her fancy for precious metals. — the RANJEET (@Ranjeet_Mahtani) May 24, 2022

May be bathroom is complimentary with the item — Bond (@Bond11746971) May 24, 2022

Turn it around, there is an Apple logo on the other side — Dsk (@dskdeepak) May 23, 2022

at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) May 23, 2022

Saala , ab bucket ke liye bhi kidney bechna padega. Deva re deva. @amazon @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/f9JzYiPZXT — PK ツ (@pk_corev) May 24, 2022

I am never going to take review comments seriously in my life 🙈 — Sirat Raza (@RazaSirat) May 24, 2022

Good thing is, there’s an EMI option!! — Warner Jude Gonsalvez (@WarnerJude) May 24, 2022

Time and again, desis have been left laughing out loud, after finding mundane things for soaring prices on the internet. Be it Balenciaga selling bags resembling “desi thailas” for Rs 1.5 lakh or New Zealand retailer listing a “charpai” — a traditional woven bed — for $800.