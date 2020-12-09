Man stumbles upon grandad’s notebook carrying autographs of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar

Mumbai-based Vijay Basrur stumbled upon something very valuable while cleaning his mother's room (Twitter/Vijay Basrur)

Many a times home cleaning sessions can spring up surprises and lead to discovery of ancestral items that one may never have known about. It is exactly what happened when Mumbai-based Vijay Basrur stumbled upon something very valuable while cleaning his mother’s room.

Basrur was left feeling ecstatic after he found his grandfather’s notebook that had signatures of personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, BR Ambedkar and CV Raman. Overwhelmed by a childlike delight on finding the “treasure” hidden within his four walls, Basrur wasted no time in sharing it with the world.

“Been cleaning my Mom’s place over the last few days. On Saturday we discovered something which I wasn’t aware of was at my house for the last 30 years,” read the tweet. “Discovered my grandfather’s autograph book which has signatures of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, BR Ambedkar and CV Raman. Surreal,” Basrur added while sharing the pictures of the autographs.

Been cleaning my Mom’s place over the last few days. On Saturday we discovered something which I wasn’t aware of was at my house for the last 30 years. Discovered my grandfather’s autograph book which has signatures of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, BR Ambedkar and CV Raman. Surreal pic.twitter.com/eep8dKsKAz — Vijay Basrur (@basrur) December 7, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral, with many calling Basrur’s find “priceless”. “Can’t imagine how surprised you must’ve been after seeing the autographs in the book,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

