‘Tragic-comic story of the day’: Man falls in trap for leopard after getting in cage to catch rooster

Videos showing wild animals trapped in cages and being released into the forest often go viral on social media. When Uttar Pradesh’s forest officials installed a cage and kept a rooster as bait to trap a leopard, it was a man who reportedly fell into the trap. Yes, you read that right!

The man ventured inside the cage to catch the rooster, however, got stuck and cried for help, as per a report in the news agency ANI. Though he was later freed by the forest officials, the video showing the man stuck inside the cage and people laughing at him has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man got stuck in a cage, installed to nab a leopard, in Basendua village of Bulandshahr dist. Forest Dept says that the man had entered the cage to get a rooster that was kept there as bait for the leopard. (Video: viral video confirmed by Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/8ujj23I2AO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2023

The clip shared by ANI shows the man standing inside the cage, seemingly desperate to get out. People are heard poking fun at him and asking his name. The incident happened in Basendua village of Bulandshahr district, said the ANI report.

“We received info about a leopard. We looked for it on farms, along with our staff. When we couldn’t find it, we set up a cage. There was a rooster in the cage and when the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately,” Radheshyam, Sub Divisional Officer of the Forest Department, told ANI.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views on Twitter. Several users made sarcastic remarks about the man’s act. A user commented, “Aree bhai… murga pakadane ke chakkar me khud pakda gaya” which translates as “Hey brother…got caught himself in the fuss to catch a hen.” Another user wrote, “We Indians never miss a chance to entertain. Still low on ‘Happiness Index’ I wonder how . Lol #FunniestVideo of the day.” A third user wrote, “Tragi-comic story of the day.”