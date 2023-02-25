scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

‘Tragic-comic story of the day’: Man falls in trap for leopard after getting in cage to catch rooster

The man ventured inside the cage to catch the rooster, however, got stuck and cried for help, as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Man trapped in cage for leopardThe incident happened in Basendua village of Bulandshahr district, said ANI report.
Listen to this article
‘Tragic-comic story of the day’: Man falls in trap for leopard after getting in cage to catch rooster
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Videos showing wild animals trapped in cages and being released into the forest often go viral on social media. When Uttar Pradesh’s forest officials installed a cage and kept a rooster as bait to trap a leopard, it was a man who reportedly fell into the trap. Yes, you read that right!

The man ventured inside the cage to catch the rooster, however, got stuck and cried for help, as per a report in the news agency ANI. Though he was later freed by the forest officials, the video showing the man stuck inside the cage and people laughing at him has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by ANI shows the man standing inside the cage, seemingly desperate to get out. People are heard poking fun at him and asking his name. The incident happened in Basendua village of Bulandshahr district, said the ANI report.

“We received info about a leopard. We looked for it on farms, along with our staff. When we couldn’t find it, we set up a cage. There was a rooster in the cage and when the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately,” Radheshyam, Sub Divisional Officer of the Forest Department, told ANI.

Also Read
Road design that regulates traffic without signals
Anand Mahindra shares road design that regulates traffic without traffic ...
St Xavier's college students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi song
St Xavier’s students recreate ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi’ song; netizen gets ‘lit...
Javed Akhtar at Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.
Javed Akhtar demolishes claims about purity of Urdu with just one sentenc...
Netizens slam stand-up comedian for mocking student who sent an email
Stand-up comedian writes scathing response after email gets his name wron...

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views on Twitter. Several users made sarcastic remarks about the man’s act. A user commented, “Aree bhai… murga pakadane ke chakkar me khud pakda gaya” which translates as “Hey brother…got caught himself in the fuss to catch a hen.” Another user wrote, “We Indians never miss a chance to entertain. Still low on ‘Happiness Index’ I wonder how . Lol #FunniestVideo of the day.” A third user wrote, “Tragi-comic story of the day.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:39 IST
Next Story

UEFA opens probe after Sevilla keeper attacked by fan on pitch

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close