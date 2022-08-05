scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Man escapes unhurt as a footpath caves in beneath him. Watch video

The short clip shared on Reddit was captioned, "Just another normal day".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 11:52:40 am
footpath caves in as man walks, footpath crumbles after man walks, footpath collapsing video, indian expressThe clip went viral and some users came up with funny reactions while some others commented about infrastructure.

A shocking video of a man averting tragedy in the nick of time has surfaced online.

The clip shows a man casually walking towards a store and moving to a footpath. As he walks over it, the footpath caves into the drainage beneath. The man is seen shocked over what he has just escaped.

The short clip shared on Reddit was captioned, “Just another normal day”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The location of the incident is not known. The clip went viral and some users came up with funny reactions while some others commented about infrastructure. “I imagine them saying ‘hey you why you break my floor?'” commented a user. Another user commented, “You break, you pay.” A third user wrote, “Most States have Below average Public Hospitals. You must be living in one of the more developed states.”

In 2017, a portion of Chennai’s famous Anna Salai or Mount Road caved in trapping a bus and a car. Photographs of the incident stunned people and raised serious concerns about road safety. There were no major casualties, but a few people were left with minor injuries. Netizens had flooded social media platforms with memes. They vented out their anger and criticised the quality of road construction while demanding an investigation into the incident.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:52:40 am

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert
Tamil Nadu

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement