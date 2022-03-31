scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read

‘Only in India’: Man dresses as a bear to protect crops from monkey attacks

Bhaskar Reddy paid Rs 10,000 to buy the bear costume.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 3:18:47 pm
Farmer wears the bear costume to protect crops, Telangana farmer wears a bear costume to save crops, Bhaskar reddy Telangana farmer, Indian ExpressReddy acquired the special outfit from a costume supply vendor in Hyderabad.

A grazing trip from monkeys or stray cattle can render months of labour put into harvesting crops useless.

While farmers across the country use scarecrows and keep regular watch over their crops, Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer from Telangana went a step further and donned a sloth bear costume to protect his produce.

ALSO READ |‘Tiger Zinda Hai?’ Police’s 45-minute stand-off with cuddly toy tiger triggers a new series of jokes

According to news agency ANI, Reddy adopted this unique method to tackle the menace of wild boars and monkeys who keep damaging his crops in Telangana’s Siddipet even before they are cut.

Reddy and his son take turns in wearing the costume to the fields. However, Reddy told ANI that he is now paying a person to do the job for them. “I’ve hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear the costume and walk around the field to keep the animals away,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reports said Reddy acquired the special sloth bear outfit from a costume supply vendor in Hyderabad, who makes dresses for the theatre groups, and paid Rs 10,000 for it. According to the reports, he said since the outfit is made of Rexine it becomes stuffy and uncomfortable to wear in the summer heat but it has been effective in keeping animals at bay.

Farmers around India come up with innovative solutions to their problems. Last year, Sushil Agarwal from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district built a solar-powered four-wheeler at his home so that he could avoid the high fuel prices.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement