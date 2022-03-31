‘Only in India’: Man dresses as a bear to protect crops from monkey attacks

A grazing trip from monkeys or stray cattle can render months of labour put into harvesting crops useless.

While farmers across the country use scarecrows and keep regular watch over their crops, Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer from Telangana went a step further and donned a sloth bear costume to protect his produce.

According to news agency ANI, Reddy adopted this unique method to tackle the menace of wild boars and monkeys who keep damaging his crops in Telangana’s Siddipet even before they are cut.

Telangana | Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer in Siddipet’s Koheda uses a sloth bear costume to keep monkeys & wild boars away from damaging the crop. “I’ve hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear the costume & walk around the field to keep the animals away,” he said (30.03) pic.twitter.com/YVHyP4ZUGh — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Reddy and his son take turns in wearing the costume to the fields. However, Reddy told ANI that he is now paying a person to do the job for them. “I’ve hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear the costume and walk around the field to keep the animals away,” he said.

Reports said Reddy acquired the special sloth bear outfit from a costume supply vendor in Hyderabad, who makes dresses for the theatre groups, and paid Rs 10,000 for it. According to the reports, he said since the outfit is made of Rexine it becomes stuffy and uncomfortable to wear in the summer heat but it has been effective in keeping animals at bay.

