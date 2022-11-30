scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Man dives into the sea to retrieve ring as proposal attempt goes wrong

Scott Clyne was able to get the ring after it fell into the ocean.

Sometimes things go wrong before they are set perfectly alright. And this is what happened with Scott Clyne as he proposed to Suzie Tucker—his girlfriend of eight years.

Earlier this month, the couple was enjoying a romantic sunset on a boat deck in Sarasota on the Gulf Coast of the US state of Florida when Clyne, 35, got on this knee to finally ask the big question. But as Clyne was fishing the ring out of his pocket, the precious box slipped and fell into the water. In an instant, Clyne plunged for the ring box and managed to retrieve it thanks to his quick reflex.

When he came back up on the deck, he proposed again and Tucker said yes amidst much cheering and hysterical laughs from those on the board. Since Clyne got drenched in his attempt to save the engagement ring, he spent the post-proposal dinner in wet clothes.

The video of their unique proposal was first shared on TikTok and started doing rounds across other social media platforms as well.

While talking to the Daily Mail, Clyne said, “I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water.”

The groom-to-be added, “We absolutely love boating and I couldn’t imagine proposing any other way. The proposal was in Sarasota Bay (Florida) and I had planned the entire night to be a sunset boat cruise and for us to grab dinner on the water. I planned for two of our best friends to be with us so they could hold up a ‘will you marry me?’ banner and throw rose petals on the bow while we pretended to take pictures”.

