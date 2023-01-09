Watch: Man diagnosed with rare paralysing disorder becomes fitness instructor after recovery

While life is unpredictable, it can be really difficult to recover from tragedies that happen out of the blue. It is often said that one should live life to the fullest and take nothing for granted. A viral video now tells the inspiring story of a man who was diagnosed with a rare condition at age 26 and how he overcame it.

The Instagram page Official People of India posted the video of Aditya Vashisht showing his journey and recovery from the rare disorder. At 24, Vashisht got married after graduating from college. In November 2018, he got sick and had high fever and flu but his test results showed no underlying condition. One day, while brushing his teeth, the right side of Vashisht’s face got paralysed.

He was rushed to the emergency room and could not even lift his finger. At 26, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing paralysis.

After doctors told him that he had slim chances of recovery, Vashisht asked his wife to leave him. However, she turned out to be his strongest support system. Bit by bit, he improved – even suffering a minor cardiac arrest in between – but he kept at it.

Eventually, he recovered and in nine months he started a career as a fitness trainer. He began earning better than before and even bought a car. The caption of the post advises viewers to “live each day to the fullest.”

Watch the video below:

“More power and blessings to you,” commented a user. “This literary gave me goosebumps, No matter how hard your time and situation is, Have patience and remind ourselves that this too shall pass and Never give up because somewhere we will get the fruits from the Good Karma we have done so far,” said another. A third posted, “I was praying that the reel doesn’t end on a sad note and was so happy to seem him flourish!”