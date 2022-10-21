Man dances to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ on a treadmill and netizens love it

If you are a regular on social media then you must have come across many dance videos. Many people love to shoot videos showcasing their dancing skills at new and unexpected places to grab eyeballs. While a lot of people dance in public places to add variety to their videos, this man is seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ on a treadmill.

The video was posted by Alok Sharma on his Instagram handle named alok_speed_b_boy. Shot inside what looks to be a gym, he is seen grooving to the song by following steps that match the lyrics.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Sharma (@alok_speed_b_boy)

Posted three days ago, the video has received more than 33,000 views so far. “Outstanding,” commented an Instagram user. “What a dance he does,” wrote another user in Hindi.

This isn’t the first time that he is seen dancing on a treadmill as he has posted many such videos in which he is seen performing to various songs while using a treadmill. He has also posted videos of doing backflips.

The song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ was sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. It featured in Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ that starred some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.