Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

‘Cringey but sweet’: Man dances on Koi Mil Gaya in a Bollywood-style proposal near Eiffel Tower

While some people found the proposal romantic, a few said his performance on Shah Rukh-Kajol-Rani song was cringe-inducing.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most romantic locations in the world. Getting a proposal for marriage in front of the world’s most recognisable landmarks can be a dream for many people.

A video of an elaborate proposal held in front of the Eiffel Tower is going viral. In the video, a man dances to a popular Bollywood song Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as he proposes to his partner. Large letters saying ‘Marry Me’ are placed behind the man along with a set up of candles, red carpet, and flowers.

Even though it is raining, the man does not seem deterred and goes ahead with his dance performance. His partner also joins in with some dance steps as she appears to be enjoying the moment.

A video of this undated proposal was shared online by Twitter user Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui).

While sharing the video, Tandon wrote, “😭😭 I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO.” Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar’s directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Many people disagreed with Tandon’s reaction to the video and said that they found the gesture uplifting. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so beautiful. i love how he dances his heart out, but more than that, i love how the woman expresses her happiness and respect for the man throughout his dance. we realise those aren’t the best moves, but the efforts matter! And this tweet is exactly why people shy from PDA.”

Another person said, “Very cringey but undeniably sweet and beautiful too. I love people in love.”

