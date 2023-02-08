‘Father of the year’: Man dances in front of stage to help young girl remember her moves

Watching your child perform on the stage can be a proud but also an oddly thrilling experience. Now, a video is going viral on social media that shows a man dancing in front of the stage as young kids dance to Tunak Tunak Tun, a superhit Punjabi dance number by Daler Mehndi.

It appears that the man is doing the dance steps so that his kid on the stage can follow him and not forget the moves.

ALSO READ | Dad pranks daughter by dancing in background of video, is in for a surprise

The father’s sweet gesture was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) on Tuesday. Sharing this 24-second undated clip, Kabra wrote, “And the #FatherOfTheYear Award goes to…😅”.

This video has so far gathered more than 2.6 lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “@ipskabra No one, literally no one on Earth can ever Love a Girl more than her Father…thanks for sharing, made my day 🥰😍🤗❤️ this is Pure Gold ✨✨💫💫”.

Another person wrote, “None like daddy… Always the best cheerleader for his girl… Mine always had the proudest smile at my smallest achievements… Lost him 16 years back, but believe that he still watches over me.”

In October 2020, a similarly heartwarming video went viral that showed a man named Chuck Yielding dancing outside a hospital to cheer up his son Aiden who was undergoing cancer treatment. The video was posted on Cook Children’s Medical Center’s Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Aiden was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the restrictions, only one parent was allowed to be with him in the room while he underwent chemotherapy.