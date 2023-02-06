Man complains about quality of food served on Vande Bharat Express, triggers mixed reactions

A man recently recorded a video complaining about the quality of food served on a Vande Bharat Express train. The 45-second video shows the man squeezing out oil from a vada that was served to him for breakfast on the train from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad which was launched in January this year.

A user named Pratap Kumar shared the clip on Twitter on February 4 and it has received more than 4,600 views so far. “Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad,” he captioned the video.

The video received mixed reactions as many netizens pointed out that the pricing of Rs 150-200 could not be considered exorbitant.

“I don’t see anything bad over here – extracting oil from fried food is very common, isn’t it? Instead of performing a stunt, you should have enjoyed food thinking that India is progressing by including trains like #VandeBharatExpress,” a user wrote defending the quality of food served in the train.

“The food service is usually good in trains, could be one off,” said another. “I so much agree. Asking for quality is good but if we think 150-200 is high in today’s world, there is something wrong with us,” opined another. “The price is very high?? Are u kidding me?? They charge between 150-200 only. Is that high?? Go to some local restaurant and order the same things that are on the plate and tell me if the total bill is lesser than what is charged by IRCTC. We Indians take everything for granted!!” another netizen shared.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also responded to the video and addressed the passenger’s concerns. “Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures,” the IRCTC replied.

At present, there are eight advanced high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains operating in the country. The eighth Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15.